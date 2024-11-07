Could Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Return This Season?
The Texas A&M Aggies were dealt a brutal blow in Saturday's 44-20 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, as star running back Le'Veon Moss suffered a season-ending injury.
Texas A&M will now have the bye week to get Amari Daniels prepared for starter-level reps, but the injury to Moss begs the question about where Rueben Owens is at in his injury recovery.
Owens, a five-star running back commit for the Aggies in the 2023 recruiting class, suffered a significant lower-leg injury during training camp, sidelining him before his sophomore year even began.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko had said before the season began that Owens had an "outside chance" of returning if the Aggies advanced deep into the postseason, but it appears that's no longer a possibility.
Elko said Monday that Owens returning this season is "probably not realistic."
"Probably not realistic," Elko said. "When we initially diagnosed it, it was if the season was extended. He is just now getting to the point where he can start testing it."
Last season, Owens finished with 101 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He added 12 catches for 109 yards through the air. Owens also returned 12 kickoffs for 249 yards. His rushing yardage was third-most on the team behind Daniels and Moss, respectively.
His best performance came in the win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 18 when he finished with 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 18 yards.
Texas A&M will rest up over the bye week before hosting the New Mexico State Aggies in College Station on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Marcel Reed Announced As Starting Quarterback For Texas A&M Against South Carolina
Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Shares Message from Conner Weigman
Steve Spurrier Believes Marcel Reed Is 'Much Better' Than Conner Weigman
'That's What Makes Him Great': Mike Elko Praises Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Explains Decision to Bench Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed