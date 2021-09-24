Leal vs Jefferson, Aggies vs Razorbacks: What To Watch For

The Aggies take on the Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic on Saturday in a matchup of two defenses that can win games. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

The SEC once again provides a premier college football matchup, with the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks playing in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman brought respect back to the Razorbacks last year in his debut season in Fayetteville. And he continues that improvement in 2021 as the Razorbacks find themselves 3-0 on the season and at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 after outstanding defensive showings against Rice, Texas, and Georgia Southern.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher clearly has his team trending in the right direction at 3-0, but questions remain offensively while the defense continues to dominate games and create wins.

The Razorbacks hold the all-time record over the Aggies, going way back to the early days of the old Southwest Conference, 41-33-3, but A&M has won nine in a row since joining the SEC and is looking to extend their streak.

The good news for Aggies fans is that Zach Calzada played well over the last five or six quarters after it looked like he might not be able to handle the starting duties effectively. The bad news is the Arkansas defense enters the game Saturday allowing only 3.97 yards per play and ranks fifth in the SEC holding teams to 16 points per game.

Points and offensive production are going to be at a premium with both teams having similar styles of play and both teams relying heavily on their defenses. Arkansas is looking to take the next step with a big win over a conference rival, and the Aggies are looking to stay undefeated with their eyes on Alabama in Week 6 and the college football playoffs down the road.

Predictions? Let’s discuss!

