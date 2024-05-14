ESPN College Gameday To Visit College Station For Week 1 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
As the college football schedule release continues, a big announcement surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies' Week 1 matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was made.
ESPN College Gameday revealed it will kick off the college football season with a visit to College Station on Aug. 31.
The Aggies and Irish kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will complete a triple-header of action that day that will begin with Clemson vs. Georgia from Atlanta at 11 a.m. CT with the Miami vs. Florida contest sandwiched in between at 2:30 p.m. CT.
College Gameday also announced it will have its first-ever show that originates outside of the United States when it makes the trip to Dublin, Ireland fo the Week 0 game between Florida State and Georgia Tech on Aug. 24 from Aviva Stadium.
The feature game of ESPN's triple header that day will help usher in the new Mike Elko era for the Aggies, who fired former coach Jimbo Fisher last November on the heels of a disappointing stay in College Station.
The firing included a $76 million buyout of Fisher's contract, by far the most a program has ever paid to fire a head coach.
Elko was Fisher's defensive coordinator at A&M from 2018 through 2021 before leaving to become the head coach at Duke. Elko returned to Aggieland to take over the main job for beginning this season.
Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard transferred to Notre Dame this offseason, so it'll be a reunion of sorts for Elko and Leonard before the game.
Both teams hope to be in contention for the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff at the end of the season.