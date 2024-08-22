ESPN Insider Predicts Texas A&M Pass-Rusher as Top-10 Pick
Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton, who transfered in from Purdue over the spring semester, was the only Aggie previewed in a recent way-too-early mock draft from ESPN.
Field Yates, a draft insider with ESPN, predicts Scourton will be drafted at No. 9 by the Arizona Cardinals.
Scourton has yet to play a down for Texas A&M, but has been nominated for virtually every award that a lineman of his statute would be selected for.
"One of the most physically impressive prospects in this class, Scourton has already been an excellent college player; he led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 while with Purdue," Yates wrote. " Its hard to find any humans with his blend of power and explosion. He has the tools to become a Pro Bowl pass rusher in the NFL and would be another coup for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort."
Arizona was 30th in sacks last season with 33.
There will be many mock drafts coming throughout the season. After the 2024 campaign wraps up, the so-called draft experts will be releasing mock drafts almost weekly. No one can really predict at this point where someone is going to go.
Other Texas A&M players are bound to be drafted, The Yates piece was only projecting the first-round selections, Over the course of the season, players wil move up and down the draft boards in the NFL. Expect a lot of movement, but of course nothing will be final until draft day next season in Green Bay.