Ex Texas A&M Aggies RB Jerry Johnson III Commits To Cal
The Texas A&M Aggies roster continues to evolve as coach Mike Elko molds his new team into a contender.
After spending just one season in College Station without seeing any action on the field, former Texas A&M Aggies running back Jerry Johnson III has committed to the University of California via the transfer portal.
Before arriving in Aggieland, Johnson was with the Rice Owls for three seasons.
The graduate student might not see much playing time for the Golden Bears, either. Last year's leading rusher, Jaydn Ott, is scheduled to return. He posted 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground while adding 26 catches and 196 receiving yards and two more scores through the air.
He's the Golden Bears' best player, and his decision to retun to school for one more season will be a huge boost for Cal.
While with the Owls, Johnson played in 26 games mainly at fullback and on special teams. He tallied five tackles on special teams.
The former Treasure Coast High School (FL) product was unranked for the 2023 cycle per the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
While in high school, Johnson started for two seasons as Tresure Coast reached the state playoffs playing guard and center. He was a a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, also made the Dean’s list and graduated from high school with an Associate’s Degree.