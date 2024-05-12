Ex Texas A&M Aggies TE Dan Campbell Misses Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp
The Detroit Lions engaged in their rookie minicamp over the weekend, but they did so without their head coach and former Texas A&M Aggies tight end, Dan Campbell.
Campbell reportedly missed all three days due to "personal reasons," and no other details were given.
It is expected that Campbell will return for OTA offseason workouts, scheduled for May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4 and June 6. Rookie minicamp offers the team's new players to practice without the veterans present under the supervision of the coaching staff.
In Campbell's absence, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson oversaw the rookies. The Lions drafted six players and brought in another 15 undrafted free agents in addition to 15 players coming in for tryouts.
Campbell led the Lions to arguably their finest season since the Super Bowl era began. Detroit won their division for the first time since 1993, won a playoff game for the first time since 1991 and advanced to the NFC Championship game where they lost 34-31 on the road to the San Francisco 49ers.
Campbell played four seasons for the Aggies from 1995 through 1998 where he posted 27 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He was drafted in the third round, No. 79 overall by the New York Giants and spent 10 seasons in the NFL with New York, the Dallas Cowboys and Lions.