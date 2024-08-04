Former Aggies Wide Receiver Raymond Cottrell Transfers to West Florida
Raymond Cottrell, a wide receiver who transferred from Kentucky to Texas A&M this offseason, is doing the Texas two-step as he announced on Sunday he is transferring to the University of West Florida,
The news was originally reported by On3's Pete Nakos. The announcement was confirmed by Cottrell's NIL agents at A&P Sports Agency,
West Florida is located in Pensacola, which is in the panhandle. Pensacola is near Milton, where Cottrell played his high school football.
Cottrell started his collegiate career at Texas A&M last fall. He then transferred to Kentucky, before coming back to College Station. He is now on the move once again. He played in three games for the Aggies as a freshman, He caught one pass for a 13-yard touchdown.
It was reported in May that Cottrell took a recruiting visit to Arizona State. Cottrell has been a flip-flopper since high school. He was originally committed to Georgia as a senior. He then flipped his commitment to A&M where he was part of a top 15 ranked class.
He was described by On3 as a "big-bodied route running savant that can dominate at the catch point and run through defenders with the ball in his hands."
Cottrell was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He totaled 651 yards receiving on 46 catches and nine touchdowns as a high school senior. He was a two-way player at Milton. His best season was his junior season at Milton when he caught 63 passes for 985 yards.