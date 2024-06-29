Four-Star Aggies LB Target Noah Mikhail To Announce Commitment on July 1
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Target Noah Mikhail is set to make a big decision on Sunday.
Mikhail has narrowed his options to the Aggies, the USC Trojans, and the Oregon Ducks, and will make his commitment between the three at 1 pm CT.
Mikhail, a four-star linebacker from La Verne Bonita High School in California, is the nation's no. 83-ranked overall prospect, the no. 10 ranked linebacker, and the fifth-highest ranked in the state of California. Mikhail paid a visit to each of the three schools this past month, USC on the 7th, Oregon on the 14th, and Texas A&M on the 21st.
Mikhail has been scouting out his university choices for well past a year now and finally narrowed it down to the three aforementioned colleges.
The California native has announced that he will play in the 2025 All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the 2025 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, HI, which will mark his final high school performances before taking his game to the next level of play.
Mikhail haunted California high school offensive skill players last year, as he totaled 166 tackles, with 15 going for a loss of yards. He also tacked on two interceptions.
He was also productive on the offensive side of the ball as a running back and receiver, rushing for 363 yards on 54 carries and eight scores, with 37 receptions for 455 yards and five more touchdowns. Mikhail has said that his primary focus in college will be his linebacker role. Mikhail would fit right in with Texas A&M's high-octane defense alongside Taurean York.
Mikhail will announce his decision tomorrow, June 30, on 247Sports' YouTube channel at 3:00 CST.