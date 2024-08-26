'Getting A Lot Closer As A Group!' Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III Praises Team Chemistry
It now only takes a single hand to count down the days until the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies kick off their 2024 campaign by welcoming the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Kyle Field.
The opener brings A&M's first big challenge with Mike Elko at the helm of the team, who will be facing off against is former quarterback at Duke, Riley Leonard, who is now the starting signal caller for Notre Dame.
In the past, Texas A&M has started their seasons with games against lesser opponents which has resulted in hefty wins for the Maroon and White. This year, they open up in prime time with one of the best teams in the nation coming to town.
Notre Dame finished their 2023 campaign with a 10-3 record and a commanding 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl.
According to Aggie offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, he is well prepared for this marquee matchup thanks to the competition he faces on a daily basis throughout practice.
"I remember being terribly nervous my first game, but seeing the competition we have in practice every single day has prepared me for the best there is," Zuhn said. "There's not really much I haven't seen in practice that I won't see in a game. I've taken huge strides in just my confidence and knowledge of the game."
Zuhn also praised the work ethic of Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who was recently gifted the prestigious "12th Man" honors earlier in the month.
"He's had an amazing fall camp, and as an older guy, he's really stepped into a leadership role on the offensive line, which has been great," Zuhn said. "His experience and knowledge of the game has really helped some of our young guys."
Zuhn also talked about the team's approach to Notre Dame, and just having a big name like that coming to Aggieland is motivation enough.
"I want to say that we would prepare the same for anybody, but yeah, having Notre Dame coming into town, a big name, a really good team, has definitely kept people sharp," Zuhn said. "And we're in this part of fall camp where everyone is tired, feeling a little hurt, a little bumped and bruised. Just knowing you have that great team coming in here first game it's just that little extra boost we need."
The junior also spoke about the chemistry he had with his fellow lineman on and off the gridiron, and how close the group has become.
"We're super close, and we definitely have that cohesiveness. We've been doing a lot more, just kind of hanging out together as an offensive line, and having extra meetings, extra film, we're getting a lot closer as a group outside of football, which helps on the field as well."