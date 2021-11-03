Ground And Pound?: Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

Much is on the line for Texas A&M Saturday at home against the Auburn. Can they live up to the expectation as the next "it team" in the SEC West?

After a 6-4 season, the Tigers elected to fire Gus Malzahn in favor of Boise State's Bryan Harsin. Returning eight offensive starters was a quality start for the new head coach. Now, it's time to see if the Tigers can remain a top-notch program.

Quarterback Bo Nix has flourished the most in this offense. No, he's not unstoppable by any means and won't match the production that his name has been highlighted around since arriving at Auburn, but he has improved.

So has the rushing attack with a two-man system of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Combined, the duo arguably match the success on The Plains that's found in the 12th Man's backfield.

A veteran offensive line, plus the rushing attack by a superstar sophomore should be enough to make Auburn competent, but what is the overall outlook of the offense so far this season?

QB Bo Nix

Nix was asked to be better at the start of the season. So far, he has. Learning under the direction of offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach Mike Bobo has been a career-saving move entering the final month of action.

The biggest improvement of Nix is his decision-making. This season, he's limited his turnovers (2), improved his accuracy (64.4 percent) and put an emphasis on trusting his legs outside the pocket to keep drives alive.

Nix's best outing — a 292-yard, two touchdown performance against then-ranked Arkansas — won't garner national attention, but its efficient. Harsin asked his quarterback to be a game-manager type this season. It's worked in favor of the Tigers thus far.

RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is a burly runner that has shown his ability to win after contact. Last season, he averaged six yards per carry on the way to an 834-yard first season. He also tacked on five touchdowns from the red zone.

This season has been about building off said success. So far, Bigsby is leading the , total yards (666), rushing touchdowns (7) and is averaging 5.3 yards per play.

The Tigers often utilize a two-backfield set. Bigsby is averaging roughly 15 yards a carry, so expect him see at least half the reps on the ground Saturday.

RB Jarquez Hunter

What Bigsby brings in size, Hunter brings in speed. They're a tandem that plays off each other's strengths depending on the run.

The 5-foot-10 runner plays a similar role to that of Devon Achane. His speed around the edge has him averaging a team-high 7.7 yards per carry and 530 yards on the season. Using his one-cut ability, Hunter is at his best when in space against one-on-one opponents.

This season, he's recorded six runs of over 20 yards.

WR Kobe Hudson

Hudson is the leading man for the receiving corp this season. However, that isn't saying much due to the lack of consistency pasing.

So far, Hudson has tallied just 375 yards for a touchdown. His 28 catches are also a team-high, while his 13.4 yards per play is second-highest. Hudson's 6-foot-1 frame won't win many contested catches, but his route-running and hands help him remain a constant target in the passing game.

TE John Samuel-Shenker

The only other receiving option with quality experience, Samuel-Shenker returned for another season. He's the most experienced member of the offense, notching 36 total games under his belt while starting in 14 of them.

Auburn continues to run more of a 12-man personnel look, but Shenker remains a decent option passing game. Last season, he recorded a mere nine catches for 97 yards, but he averaged a first down on every snap.

This season, he's totaled 21 catches for 273 yards and is averaging 13 yards per play.

