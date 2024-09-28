Halftime: Aggies Knotted Up With Arkansas Behind 2 Offensive Touchdowns
Arlington, TX. — Behind Marcel Reed, the Texas A&M Aggies have found the end zone twice, but they've given up just as many scores in a game knotted 14-14 midway through.
Score one for Texas A&M came early in the game after two straight Le'Veon Moss rushes resulted in a first down from the 42-yard line midway through the first quarter. On the ensuing play, Noah Thomas did his thing, catching a long pass from Reed and turning it into the first points for his team.
With the score, Texas A&M tied Arkansas at seven points a piece — the Razorbacks escaping a third-down sack on the opening drive to take an early lead — and the defensive struggle continued.
The Razorbacks scored for a second time after a fake punt resulted in a 25-yard gain that kept their scoring drive alive, but it was the Aggies who got the final word after a forced fumble inside the five-yard line gave Reed a short field that he took full advantage of with his first rushing touchdown of the afternoon.
So far, Reed has found some success on offense, but the Aggies haven't looked consistent. Arkansas, meanwhile, has found a way to stay on the field with a mixture of trickery and drive-extending gains.
With the second half ahead, the Aggies will look to find offensive consistency faster than the Razorbacks can avoid hurting themselves with turnovers. However that race turns out could be the game's deciding factor.
Here are some running stats from the first half of the final Southwest Classic:
Score: Arkansas 14, Texas A&M14
First Downs: Arkansas 10, Texas A&M 6
Rushing Yards: Arkansas 57 (1 TD), Texas A&M 46 (1 TD)
Passing Yards: Arkansas 172, Texas A&M 107
Total Offense: Arkansas 229, Texas A&M 153
Turnovers: Arkansas 2, Texas A&M 0
Leading Passers:
Taylen Green, Arkansas (10-20, 172 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (5-13, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
Leading Rushers:
Devin Bale, Arkansas (1 ATT, 25 YDS)
Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M (5 ATT, 22 YDS)
Leading Receivers:
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas (2 REC, 82 YDS, 1 TD)
Noah Thomas, Texas A&M 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)