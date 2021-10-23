How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch No. 17 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

    The Aggies will try to build on their winning streak when they head home to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is how to watch, listen, and stream.
    Author:

    The No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) football team is in the middle of a modest two-game winning streak after knocking off then-No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field and then going to Columbia, Missouri to win handily over the Tigers on Saturday. Next up for the Aggies is the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3 SEC), who comes to Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 23.

    With a new head coach comes a renewed hope, and the arrival of energetic and passionate Shane Beamer did more for the fan base in three months than the business-like and stodgy Will Muschamp did in five seasons.

    But positive change doesn't happen overnight, and just like the Aggies, the Gamecocks are dealing with some struggles due to inexperience and graduation.

    In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M-South Carolina

    Game Information

    No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina

    Current Records: Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

    Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT

    Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

    Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 134/XM 190

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Texas A&M (-1205), South Carolina (+800)

    Spread: Texas A&M -20 (-110), South Carolina +20 (-105)

    Over/Under: 45

