How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss

Heading into the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford to take on quarterback Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Rebels, and their dangerous high flying offense.

Led by second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels burst onto the scene this season, surging into the top 15 at multiple points throughout the year.

Ole Miss was able to accomplish that thanks to Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's brilliant offensive scheme, which was one of the most productive in the entire country last season.

Luckily for the Rebels, the majority of that offense returns, including Corral, who has cemented himself as a Heisman front runner.

Can the Aggies slow down Corral and the Rebel offense?

In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Game Information

No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. (7-2, 3-2 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford, MS

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 134/XM 190

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-125), Ole Miss (+110)

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5, Ole Miss +2.5

Over/Under: 56.5

