How to Watch, Listen: Texas A&M Hosts Oregon in College Station Super Regional
Omaha is drawing closer and closer.
Following a clean sweep of the opposition, the Texas A&M Aggies will host their second Super Regional in three years when they take on the Oregon Ducks in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional starting on Saturday.
Texas A&M opened up their regional tournament hosting with a stress-free 8-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers. The Texas Longhorns brought a fight to their rivals in Aggieland, but the Maroon and White reigned supreme, 4-2, in an 11-inning affair. Lights-out pitching and red-hot bats made for an easy 9-4 route over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the tournament final in a weekend to remember in front of the home crowd.
And now, things really get kicked up a notch.
If Texas A&M wins the best-of-three series against Oregon, their ticket is punched in Omaha for the Men's College World Series.
In the postgame press conference after the win over Louisiana, head coach Jim Schlossnagle praised his ballplayers for their teamwork and building chemistry throughout the year.
"These guys really care about each other," Schlossnagle said. "It really is an awesome trait to have."
Here is everything you need to know about the matchup:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (47-13, 19-11 SEC) vs. Oregon Ducks (40-18, 19-11 PAC-12)
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas (Capacity: 6,100)
WHEN: Game 1: Saturday, June 8, 2024, 1:00 p.m. CST
Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CST
Game 3: TBD
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMU Sports Network