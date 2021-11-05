How to Watch, Listen, and Stream No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Auburn

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Auburn

    The Aggies will try to build on their winning streak when they welcome the Auburn Tigers to Kyle Field on Saturday
    These aren't your mom and pop Tigers. Quit thinking that they are to say the least.

    No. 12 Auburn has come to play in 2021. Bryan Harsin masterfully transitioned from coaching in the Mountain West to coming to The Plains in 2021. Then again, having a pair of coordinators known for their time in the conference helps.

    Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo worked under Mark Richt at Georgia (2007-14) before becoming the head coach at Colorado State. Derek Mason, the Tigers' defensive coordinator, spent the last seven years at Vanderbilt commanding the Commodores.

    Because of that, both sides of the football are clicking.

    Quarterback Bo Nix is having a career year. The running duo of Auburn's Tank Bigsby and Jaquez Hunter is lethal. In keeping the same defensive front, Mason has the Tigers improving in coverage from a season ago under former head coach Gus Malzahn.

    Is that enough for Harsin and the Tigers to compete for an SEC West title? Should they win Saturday at Kyle Field, they would need to win out and take down No. 3 Alabama in the Iron Bowl to claim the SEC West.

    In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas A&M vs. Auburn.

    Game Information

    No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 12 Auburn

    Current Records: Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. Auburn (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m. CT

    Where: Kyle Field - College Station, TX

    TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

    Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 134/XM 190

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Texas A&M (-200), Auburn (+175)

    Spread: Texas A&M -4.5 (-110), Auburn +4.5 (-105)

    Over/Under: 49.5

