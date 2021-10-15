    • October 15, 2021
    Riding High: How to Watch No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri

    Aggies try to build on their Alabama win as they travel to Columbia
    Author:

    The first half of the Texas A&M football season seems like a roller coaster of a ride, and as we enter Week 7, the car is at the top of the chain lift as the Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-2). Both teams lost their first two SEC matchups, but enter this weekend coming off wins.

    The Aggies' wild ride saw them enter the season ranked No. 6. Three wins over Kent State, Colorado, and New Mexico left questions. SEC losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State bounced Texas A&M out of the Top 25

    But the car rose again after the Aggies hosted then-No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field and defeated the defending champs in a 41-38 thriller. Texas A&M returned to the rankings at No. 21 heading Saturday.

    Missouri alternated wins and losses through its first four games and beat North Texas last Saturday at home after a disappointing 62-24 loss to Tennessee the week before.

    The Tigers are facing a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Missouri is also beginning a stretch where four of the final six games against SEC teams currently ranked.

    In addition to sticking with AllAggies.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas A&M-Missouri.

    Game Information

    No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers

    Current Records: Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (3-3, 0-2 SEC)

    Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. CT

    Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium - Columbia, Missouri

    TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

    Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SIRIUS 133/XM 191

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Texas A&M (-333), Missouri (+275)

    Spread: Texas A&M -8.5 (-110), Missouri +8.5 (-105)

    Total: 60 – Over (-105), Under (-110)

