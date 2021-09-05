Spiller's Success: Texas A&M RB Joins 12th Man's 2K

Isaiah Spiller reaches A&M milestone as the latest 2,000-yard rusher in program history

COLLEGE STATION -- For anyone wondering how special Isaiah Spiller is, he made history for Texas A&M on the Aggies' opening drive of the 2021 season.

Spiller entered the game with 1,982 yards all-time since joining the program out of Klein Collins in 2018. With two carries Saturday against Kent State, he reached a new milestone by surpassing 2,000 total rushing yards for his career.

The Aggies would take an early 7-0 lead following a 4-yard touchdown pass from first-time starting quarterback Haynes King to Ainias Smith. Spiller finished the drive with three carries for 28 yards.

Spiller becomes the 21st player in program history reach 2,000 yards. Last season as a sophomore, he rushed for 1,036 yards off 188 carries with nine touchdowns.

The Aggies enter the season ranked No. 6 in the nation on both the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll. Spiller entered the year as the SEC's preseason first-team running back.

Spiller, a native of Spring, becomes the first A&M player to join the 2,000-yard club since Trayveon Williams in 2017. Williams currently ranks third all-time rushing with 3,615 yards.

