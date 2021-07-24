"It’s Still Horns Down": Top Recruits React To Reports Of Texas, Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 For SEC

AllAggies.com caught up with some of the top Aggies recruits and commits to gauge their reaction on Texas and Oklahoma reportedly joini SEC

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly set to move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, in a decision that has already rocked the college football landscape.

As a result, many recruits' decisions may be changed due to a desire, or lack thereof, to play in the SEC.

With that in mind, AllAggies.com caught up with some of the top recruits from around the country to see what they had to say about the two powerhouses changing conferences.

You can see what they had to say below:

*denotes a current Aggies commitment

*2022 DB Bobby Taylor - Katy (Katy, TX): “The SEC has the best football in the nation, don’t blame them for wanting to come and join but I’m not worried about them. We’ll take those 15 yards penalties because it’s still horns down."

*2022 LB Ish Harris - Pilot Point (Pilot Point, TX): "Let 'em Join!! see how they do!!"

*2022 TE Donovan Green - Dickinson (Dickinson, TX): "Just another opponent nothing special. SEC was already tough."

*2022 OL Hunter Erb - Eaton (Haslet, TX): "Good for them and all I gotta say is that it’s going to be a fun next 4 years and that I can’t wait to settle a rivalry when I’m in the uniform!"

*2022 OL Chance Jackson - College Park (The Woodlands, TX) - " I haven't thought much about it- they are irrelevant to me- I'm about Aggie business that's really all that matters "

2022 WR Xavion Brice (OU Commit) - Seguin (Arlington, TX): "I have no problem with it. It's big-time competition. I love it!!"

2022 OL Jacob Sexton (OU Commit) - Deer Creek (Edmond, OK): "If it happens I’d get to play in both the SEC and big 12 so that's pretty sweet! I think it would be beneficial to show the talent that way."

2022 DL Aaron Bryant - Southaven (Southaven, MS): "I feel like it Would be great for football because it would just make the SEC more competitive and we’d be able to see great historic rivalry’s spark up again."

2022 DL Jadon Scarlett - Argyle (Argyle, TX): "I’m surprised to hear the news. I thought OU and Texas would stay big 12, but if they join it’ll make the SEC a bit more interesting."

2022 OT Malik Agbo - Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA): "Yeah I think it’s a pretty interesting decision, but I am really excited to see the outcome and how things play out now!!!"

2022 DL KJ Miles - St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ): "This is great for the two programs moving to a more competitive conference but most recruit nation to find the best players because the Ga and Bama recruit national talent yr after yr! Also, the sec facilities are top-notch from top to bottom. The Big 12 is the loser if this happens from a big-name perspective. But I guess it's an opportunity for other schools to rise."

2023 RB Rueben Owens - El Campo (El Campo, TX): "It would be good to know another in-state program is in such a competitive conference. I think it would add credibility for a lot of recruits nationally."

2023 DE Jayden Wayne - Lincoln (Tacoma, WA): "I think that would change a lot. SEC is the best conference so that would make it more competitive. I love it."

2023 ATH Bruce Mitchell - Lonestar (Frisco, TX): "I’m excited about it. Iron sharpens iron so the opportunity to compete against the best in the country in the best conference is definitely something I’m interested in!!"

2023 WR/TE Ethan Davis - Collins Hill (Suwanee, GA): "It's crazy, two more powerhouse schools joining a powerhouse conference. It was just unexpected"

