Jimbo Fisher Updates Texas A&M Vaccination Percentage Midway Through Camp

The COVID-19 pandemic has been gaining new steam with the Delta variant, causing issues throughout the summer.

In the college football world, the fear of a new lockdown is very real, prompting programs around the country to move towards inoculating as many players are willing to get a vaccination as possible.

Around the country, that project has been moving along well, with schools like Ole Miss announcing 100-percent vaccination, and the Texas Longhorns announcing their vaccination number around 90-percent.

As for the Aggies, that number is starting to grow as well, with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announcing on Sunday that the program's vaccination numbers are around the "Mid-80's" in terms of percentage.



“We’re extremely high, we’re in the mid-80s or so (percentage-wise) and working on our rate … guys are doing a pretty good job,” Fisher said during a training camp press conference. “We’re not 100 (percent) but … that’s everybody’s individual choice.”

During Sunday's media availability, the available players did not specify whether or not they had individually received a vaccination.

However, each of the players was quick to point out that they are aware of the importance of following the COVID-19 guidelines put in place within the program in terms of their national title chase, and how they how the team has approached those restrictions.

"Here, we're not forcing anyone to get the vaccination, it's whatever you feel like you need to do for yourself," Aggies wideout Chase Lane said on Sunday. "This team, we have a group of guys who move and act like pros, so guys that aren't getting the vaccination are taking the right precautionary steps to stay safe so we can have a clean season. The players who have gotten the vaccination, they're still following the regulations we have as a team from coach Fisher. So I think everyone knows what we're capable of doing this year, and no one really wants to get in the way of that for us, so I think everything is still in line for us. With 100-percent capacity still the plan for Kyle Field for the Aggies September 4 season opener against Kent State, things are still on track for the football season to move along in a normal fashion."

And thanks to the Aggies' emphasis on their COVID-19 guidelines, the roster is on that track as well.

