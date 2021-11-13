New 'Jimbo-To-LSU' Rumors Surfacing

It's been about a month since the rumors first started swirling about the possibility of current Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher leaving the program to join another that he's all too familiar with, LSU.

Fueling the rumors are Fisher's former ties with LSU, as he joined Nick Saban's staff there in 2000 and served as Saban's offensive coordinator on the 2003 national championship team. After Saban left for the NFL, Fisher remained on Les Miles' staff through 2006.

In 2018 when Fisher surprised the college football world by leaving Florida State for A&M, the Aggies athletic director was Scott Woodward, who now serves in the same capacity at LSU.

But back on Oct. 18, Fisher was quick to squash the rumors when asked, "I love being here," Fisher said. "This is the job I wanted, I got a great contract, I have an unbelievable chancellor, unbelievable president, unbelievable AD. We're building something."

Now, however, rumors are surfacing about a renewed interest in Fisher by LSU, now that another target, Mel Tucker of Michigan State, publicly stated he's not interested.

Would Fisher leave A&M for the right price? Especially considering everything he's built?

What has he really built at College Station?

A consistent top 15 program that is considered by many to currently be the third-best team in the SEC, a recruiting powerhouse that boasts a top 10 recruiting class, and a soon-to-be contender for a national title.

Not many people understand what a grind recruiting can be for a college football program. Especially with the competition A&M faces not just in the SEC, but in the state of Texas, for Fisher and the Aggies to be as successful as they are the last three years in recruiting is nothing short of amazing. And it doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Would Fisher leave everything he's worked so hard to build at A&M to start over? To start over with the recruiting process, with the building of a coaching staff? Is there a right price for that? Is it more than the $9 million per season he enjoys now and will enjoy over the next several seasons?

Only Fisher knows, but it would be hard to imagine it exists.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here