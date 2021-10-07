Johnny Manziel Is Heading Back To College Station

Kyle Field will have a special visitor on Saturday as the Aggies try to beat No. 1 Alabama

As we prepare for what was supposed to be the biggest game of the Texas A&M Aggies football season, A&M players and fans will be treated to a special visitor at Kyle Field.

That special visitor is no stranger to the Alabama Crimson Tide, as he's the last Aggies quarterback to beat Alabama.

Johnny "Football" Manziel is a familiar name among Aggies fans, and he plans on attending the game on Saturday at Kyle Field, as he announced on Twitter:

Manziel will no doubt be bringing good vibes along with him to help the Aggies current roster try and best the Crimson Tide for the first time since his Aggies team beat them.

In 2012, A&M's first season in the SEC, Manziel helped orchestrate a program-defining win over Nick Saban's Alabama team that went 13-1 (7-1 SEC) and won the national championship.

A&M was Alabama's only loss that season, and helped propel Manziel to a Heisman Trophy win as the award's first-ever freshman winner.

Since then, the A&M football program is 0-8 against the Crimson Tide, and 2-11 all-time.

The Aggies will be with backup quarterback Zach Calzada for his fifth start in a row since starting quarterback Haynes King went down in the first game of the season against Kent State.

Calzada has not impressed many Aggies fans and has struggled in all 4 starts for A&M, who currently hold a 3-2 record with both losses to SEC West opponents.

But a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country would do wonders for the A&M season, as well as boost the confidence of the struggling quarterback.

Perhaps just the presence of "Johnny Football" at Kyle Field on Saturday will provide a boost for the Aggies to do the unthinkable on Saturday.

Could there be an upset of Alabama in their future?

