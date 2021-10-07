    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Manziel To Attend Alabama-A&M At Kyle Field

    Kyle Field will have a special visitor on Saturday as the Aggies try to beat No. 1 Alabama
    Author:

    As we prepare for what was supposed to be the biggest game of the Texas A&M Aggies football season, A&M players and fans will be treated to a special visitor at Kyle Field.

    READ MORE: Struggling Texas A&M Still Gunning For Nick Saban

    That special visitor is no stranger to the Alabama Crimson Tide, as he's the last Aggies quarterback to beat Alabama.

    Johnny "Football" Manziel is a familiar name among Aggies fans, and he plans on attending the game on Saturday at Kyle Field, as he announced on Twitter:

    Manziel will no doubt be bringing good vibes along with him to help the Aggies current roster try and best the Crimson Tide for the first time since his Aggies team beat them.

    In 2012, A&M's first season in the SEC, Manziel helped orchestrate a program-defining win over Nick Saban's Alabama team that went 13-1 (7-1 SEC) and won the national championship.

    READ MORE: Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M In Week 6

    A&M was Alabama's only loss that season, and helped propel Manziel to a Heisman Trophy win as the award's first-ever freshman winner.

    Since then, the A&M football program is 0-8 against the Crimson Tide, and 2-11 all-time.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16876438
    Play
    Football

    A Heisman Front-Runner In College Station?: Alabama Offensive Players To Watch

    Crimson Tide has players that could have bigger years than the 2020 stars

    31 seconds ago
    manziel money
    Play
    News

    Johnny Manziel Is Heading Back To College Station

    Kyle Field will have a special visitor on Saturday as the Aggies try to beat No. 1 Alabama

    1 minute ago
    kenyon green
    Play
    Football

    Aggies Must Roll With Young Offensive Line

    Two Freshmen Offensive Linemen Looks Like the Norm for the Aggies as they enter their game with Alabama

    1 hour ago

    The Aggies will be with backup quarterback Zach Calzada for his fifth start in a row since starting quarterback Haynes King went down in the first game of the season against Kent State.

    Calzada has not impressed many Aggies fans and has struggled in all 4 starts for A&M, who currently hold a 3-2 record with both losses to SEC West opponents.

    But a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country would do wonders for the A&M season, as well as boost the confidence of the struggling quarterback.

    Perhaps just the presence of "Johnny Football" at Kyle Field on Saturday will provide a boost for the Aggies to do the unthinkable on Saturday. 

    Could there be an upset of Alabama in their future?

    CONTINUE READING: A Heisman Front-Runner In College Station? Alabama Offensive Players To Watch

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    USATSI_16876438
    Football

    A Heisman Front-Runner In College Station?: Alabama Offensive Players To Watch

    31 seconds ago
    manziel money
    News

    Johnny Manziel Is Heading Back To College Station

    1 minute ago
    kenyon green
    Football

    Aggies Must Roll With Young Offensive Line

    1 hour ago
    E4hi9TEWYAAAj3I
    Recruiting

    Elite 2022 Aggies WR Target Brenen Thompson Makes College Decision

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13502353
    News

    Struggling Texas A&M Still Gunning For Nick Saban

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15439636
    Football

    Alabama Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M In Week 6

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16881816
    Podcast

    Locked On Aggies: Is There Any Hope For Texas A&M In 2021?

    Oct 5, 2021
    10601876
    News

    Former Aggies TE Making Waves In Washington

    Oct 5, 2021