Kick-Off Time Set For Texas A&M-Arkansas Showdown

The Aggies and the Razorbacks get a prime TV audience for Sept. 25 matchup at AT&T Stadium.

In a series steeped in rich tradition and rivalry, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 20 Arkansas are set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 25 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.

The game returns to the stadium affectionately known as "Jerry World" after being moved to College Station in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1915-91 the Aggies and Razorbacks were part of the Southwest Conference. However, A&M-Arkansas predates even the defunct SWC.

The first-ever meeting between the two teams came on Oct. 31, 1903. It was just the 43rd game in Arkansas football history and the 42nd for the Aggies, resulting in A&M's 6-0 victory.

The two programs stopped playing each other when Arkansas left the SWC to join the Southeastern Conference for the 1992 season. The Razorbacks and Aggies would not face each other again until 2009 when the rivalry was renewed as a nonconference, neutral-site game at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

After the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012, the matchup was once again a conference rivalry.

Arkansas holds the all-time record over the Aggies with a 41-33-3 record, but the Aggies have won nine in a row since 2012, matching the series' record winning streak that Arkansas first set from 1958-1966.

The game has taken added significance after the first two games of the season. The previously unranked Razorbacks (2-0) obliterated No. 15 Texas last week and seem to be on the rise after several down years.

Coming off an unexpected struggle against Colorado, the Aggies have lost starting quarterback Haynes King for several weeks. Backup Zach Calzada is in line to start against New Mexico on Saturday.

