    • October 31, 2021
    Kickoff Set For No. 12 Auburn At No. 13 Texas A&M

    CBS is televising No. 12 Auburn Tigers at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
    The Texas A&M Aggies have endured a season of ups and downs in 2021. They're currently on an up.

    The No. 13 Aggies are riding a three-game winning streak coming out of a bye, with the No. 12 Auburn Tigers visiting Kyle Field on Saturday. Both teams moved up the AP poll on Sunday.

    The SEC announced Sunday morning the game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS.

    Last season at Jordan-Hare Stadium, A&M prevailed 31-20. Both teams enter the game on Saturday with matching 6-2 records. The Tigers have won their last two games, including Saturday's 31-20 victory at home over No. 10 Ole Miss.

    A&M-Auburn could have fallen into three possible time slots -- 11 a.m. on ESPN, 2:30 p.m. on CBS or 6 p.m. on ESPN.

    The Missouri-Georgia game received the 11 a.m. slot, while Alabama-LSU is prime time on ESPN. 

    Both teams have plenty to play for, including a possible trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. 

    With four games left in the regular season starting with Auburn, the Aggies look to finish strong. A&M also has SEC games left with Ole Miss and LSU.

