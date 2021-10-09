Live Game Log: Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama

The Aggies host the No. 1 Crimson Tide at Kyle Field in a game that has lost it's luster after A&M has limped to a 3-2 record on the season

The Texas A&M Aggies play host to the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night at Kyle Field in a game that was supposed to be between two teams fighting for an SEC West title.

But then the season started, and the Aggies have stumbled to a 3-2 record, lost their starting quarterback, and dealt with injuries on the offensive line.

At the same time, Alabama continues to be Alabama and has shown once again to be the jewel of the SEC. Quarterback Bryce Young continues to impress and play like a Heisman contender, while the defense plays well enough to help the team remain undefeated.

Follow along with our live game blog during the game, starting at 7:00 p.m. CT!

It's kickoff time at Kyle Field! Alabama wins the toss and defers to the second half. Aggies have the ball first.

A&M starts with the ball at their own 25, Spiller for 5, Spiller for 16, Calzada to Smith for 11, and a personal foul roughing the passer penalty on Alabama is how the game starts.

FIELD GOAL AGGIES! The A&M drive stalls at the Alabama 21, and the Seth Small 38-yard field goal is good! 54 yards, seven plays, and 3:25 off the clock. Texas A&M leads 3-0 with 11:35 left on the clock in the first.

Alabama starts their first drive of the game from their own 35 but with a delay of game on the Aggies, it's moved up to the 40.

Bryce Young avoids defensive pressure for a scramble 15 yards up the middle to convert a 3rd and 8 for a first down.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA! Bryce Young passes 20 yards to Roydell Williams for a touchdown on busted coverage on the right side of the defense. The drive goes 10 plays, 65 yards, and takes 4:53 off the clock. WIth 6:42 left in the first quarter, it's 7-3 Crimson Tide.

The Aggies start their next possession from the 25 after the kickoff, and Calzada immediately hits Demas for 10 yards for a first down.