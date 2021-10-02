Live Game Updates: No. 15 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

This Week 5 matchup involves two SEC teams reeling psychologically right now.

Both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 5 contest at Kyle Field on Saturday stinging a little bit.

Mississippi State has lost its last two games by a combined four points and was in a position to win both. A&M had their 11-game winning streak snapped last week against Arkansas at the Southwest Classic neutral-site game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Aggies find themselves outside the AP Top 10 looking in right now and need to reassert themselves as top contenders in the SEC.

Can the Aggies defense slow down the Mike Leach Air Raid offense enough to help the struggling A&M offense keep up? F

Follow along below for our live game blog beginning at 6 p.m. CT:

FIRST QUARTER: