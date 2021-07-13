Locked On Aggies: What Five Things Must Jimbo Fisher Answer At SEC Media Days?

On this episode of Locked on Aggies, Jimbo Fisher has some questions that must be answered.

Texas A&M enters this season looking to build off the 9-1 finish of 2020. An all-SEC schedule and a 28-point loss to Alabama in Week 2 was all it took for the College Football Playoff committee to leave the Aggies at No. 5 in the race to the final four.

This a new year, but the expectations are higher than ever. For Jimbo Fisher, there are going to be several questions that must be answered.

SEC Media Days is back starting Monday, July 18, and with that, the Aggies will address the fans for the first time since the Maroon and White game. A&M's offense took a hit with four starters on the offensive line leaving for the pros.

Kellen Mond, the four-year starter and record holder in program history, now is with the Minnesota Vikings. What can fans expect from Haynes King or Zach Calzada? Can the offensive line have some stability?

Who are some players to watch for entering the season? All these questions could define the outcome of the new season. A year after nearly making the postseason, A&M faces pressure to duplicate that success.

Will Fisher be willing to address any of the elephants in the room when asked by reporters across the country come Thursday afternoon?

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Tuesday's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down what are the biggest questions Fisher must answer during his time in Birmingham, Ala.

