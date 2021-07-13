Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingPodcast
Search

Locked On Aggies: What Five Things Must Jimbo Fisher Answer At SEC Media Days?

On this episode of Locked on Aggies, Jimbo Fisher has some questions that must be answered.
Author:
Publish date:

Texas A&M enters this season looking to build off the 9-1 finish of 2020. An all-SEC schedule and a 28-point loss to Alabama in Week 2 was all it took for the College Football Playoff committee to leave the Aggies at No. 5 in the race to the final four. 

This a new year, but the expectations are higher than ever. For Jimbo Fisher, there are going to be several questions that must be answered.

SEC Media Days is back starting Monday, July 18, and with that, the Aggies will address the fans for the first time since the Maroon and White game. A&M's offense took a hit with four starters on the offensive line leaving for the pros. 

Kellen Mond, the four-year starter and record holder in program history, now is with the Minnesota Vikings. What can fans expect from Haynes King or Zach Calzada? Can the offensive line have some stability? 

Who are some players to watch for entering the season? All these questions could define the outcome of the new season. A year after nearly making the postseason, A&M faces pressure to duplicate that success. 

Will Fisher be willing to address any of the elephants in the room when asked by reporters across the country come Thursday afternoon? 

In partnership with AllAggies.com, Locked on Aggies is a daily podcast to provide insight into the world of Texas A&M sports. On Tuesday's show, host Cole Thompson breaks down what are the biggest questions Fisher must answer during his time in Birmingham, Ala. 

Listen to Tuesday's episode here or check out more podcasts surrounding College Football at the Locked On Podcast Network

USATSI_15389546
News

Locked On Aggies: What Five Things Must Jimbo Fisher Answer At SEC Media Days?

NFL
Baseball

Texas A&M's Jozwiak Selected On Day 3 Of MLB Draft

58924074-d379-4ecd-bfa5-7e230e804fd5-USATSI_15082050
Football

Mississippi State Bulldogs Offensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

Bobby Taylor
News

Texas A&M Commit Bobby Taylor Makes SI All-American's Top CB Watch List

NFL
Baseball

Texas A&M's Will Frizzell Drafted Eighth Round Of 2021 MLB Draft

AB82D5EA-87D8-4EEA-8D3D-86694DC891D5
Baseball

Texas A&M Pitcher Bryce Miller Selected In Fourth Round Of MLB Draft

saenz1
News

Aggies Ace Dustin Saenz First Aggie Selected In MLB Draft

Photo Jul 01, 2 32 33 AM (1)
News

Are The Aggies In The Running For Another 2022 Elite 11 Finalist QB?