LOOK: Conner Weigman Extends Lead Over McNeese With Passing TD
The Texas A&M Aggies entered Week 2 with massive expectations.
Facing McNeese State, the outcome of the game wasn't so much in question, but how dominant they were going to look certainly was. Conner Weigman was back under center looking to have a much stronger outing than he did against Notre Dame, and early in the game, that was certainly true.
Early in the second quarter, he led the Aggies down the field in seven plays before connecting with Noah Thomas for a 15-yard score to mark his first through the air of the game.
Prior to that play, the Aggies had already begun to pour it on the Cowboys, rallying behind Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels — each of whom found the end zone on the ground.
Texas A&M shut out the Cowboys in the first quarter and forced a turnover after intercepting Cowboys quarterback Kamden Sixkiller to begin the second quarter. With Weigman beginning to pick up the pace, the Aggies' offense will now look to match and make Game 2 as big of a blowout as they hoped it would be.
Continue to follow along with Texas A&M Aggies On SI for live updates throughout the game.