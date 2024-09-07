All Aggies

LOOK: Conner Weigman Extends Lead Over McNeese With Passing TD

The Texas A&M Aggies found no trouble getting going against the McNeese State Cowboys, with both passing and rushing touchdowns before halftime.

Matt Guzman

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies entered Week 2 with massive expectations.

Facing McNeese State, the outcome of the game wasn't so much in question, but how dominant they were going to look certainly was. Conner Weigman was back under center looking to have a much stronger outing than he did against Notre Dame, and early in the game, that was certainly true.

Early in the second quarter, he led the Aggies down the field in seven plays before connecting with Noah Thomas for a 15-yard score to mark his first through the air of the game.

Prior to that play, the Aggies had already begun to pour it on the Cowboys, rallying behind Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels — each of whom found the end zone on the ground.

Texas A&M shut out the Cowboys in the first quarter and forced a turnover after intercepting Cowboys quarterback Kamden Sixkiller to begin the second quarter. With Weigman beginning to pick up the pace, the Aggies' offense will now look to match and make Game 2 as big of a blowout as they hoped it would be.

Continue to follow along with Texas A&M Aggies On SI for live updates throughout the game.

Published |Modified
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News