LSU Tigers Land Former Texas A&M Offensive Weapon Via Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies have seen another former player find a new home in the NCAA transfer portal.
Donovan Green, a sophomore tight end who hasn't recorded a single statistic since the 2022 season, decided to take his talents elsewhere this season. He opted to enter the transfer portal.
Now, he has landed with a new team in the SEC.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Green has committed to play for the LSU Tigers. He will have two years of eligibility left.
Green was originally a four-star recruit hailing from Dickinson, Texas. He was ranked as the No. 6 tight end in the nation back in 2022.
Unfortunately the big-time potential that Texas A&M saw in him did not end up manifesting itself on the field. Green was unable to become a key impact piece for the Aggies throughout his tenure with the program.
Back in 2022, Green ended up having a role within the offense. He caught 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.
After his first season where he did show potential, Green has dealt with injury issues over the last two years. He missed the 2023 season due to a torn ACL.
Obviously, Green has not been the recipient of much good luck. Hopefully, he is able to stay healthy and turn his career around at LSU, unless he's playing against Texas A&M.
Brian Kelly and the Tigers are clearly high on what Green could bring to the field for them. If he ends up reaching his full potential, he is more than capable of being a high-impact tight end for LSU.
All of that being said, it's disappointing that things didn't work out as planned for Green with the Aggies. He had the potential when he was recruited to be a star. Now, he'll try to realize that potential with the Tigers.
