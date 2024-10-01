Marcel Reed Shares Why He Stayed With Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies are riding a wave of momentum as SEC play continues, and quarterback Marcel Reed is a big reason why.
Taking the place of the injured Conner Weigman in the SEC opener vs. Florida, Reed has quarterbacked the Aggies to three straight wins and has sent an undeniable jolt of energy through the program. Showing off his dual-threat ability, he's made a significant case for being the rest-of-season starter even when Weigman comes back healthy from his shoulder injury.
Reed's journey from being fourth on the depth chart last season as a redshirt freshman to one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the conference has been a sight for sore Aggie eyes, especially afte the season-opening disappointment against Notre Dame.
He could've chosen to take his talents elsewhere in an attempt to receive starting reps with a smaller program, but his dedication to what Texas A&M is building has paid off. When meeting with the media Monday, he revealed that entering the portal this offseason was never a thought that crossed his mind.
"I never had any intention to transfer anywhere," Reed said. "I was a redshirt last year, so coming into this year, I still had four years of eligibility."
Reed said that the addition of offensive coordinator Collin Klein and head coach Mike Elko helped impact the confidence in his decision even further.
"What solidified me being here is when Coach Klein was hired," Reed said. " ... Coach Elko too. I was very optimistic about what was going to happen here at A&M."
Across four appearances and three starts, Reed has gone 43 of 79 passing for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 42 carries for 230 yards and two scores, topping the 80-yard rushing mark twice.
He's currently fourth among SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards headed into No. 25 Texas A&M's huge matchup with No. 9 Missouri on Saturday in College Station. The Aggies and Tigers will kick off from Kyle Field at 11 a.m. CT.