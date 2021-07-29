Missouri Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

Missouri is looking for a turn around on defense after a subpar 2020

In mid-October, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers for their first true SEC road trip of the season.

The Tigers will return a defense that is in need of a big turnaround in 2021, following an average at best 2020.

With six starters returning on that sid of the ball, the Tigers have plenty of room for improvement as well ranking 85th in scoring defense, 66th in total defense, 84th in passing defense, and 61st in rushing defense.

Now, onto the Tigers

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

The best returning pass rusher for the Tigers in 2021, Trajan Jeffcoat had a team-high six sacks in 2020, to go along with six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hurries. Jeffcoat leads an experienced defensive line that should be the strength of the Tigers defense.

LB Devin Nicholson

Replacing Nick Bolton will not be an easy task, but if anyone is going to do it for the Tigers, it will be Devin Nicholson, who finished last season with 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and an interception.

LB Blaze Alldredge

Looking to fill a void at linebacker, Blaze Alldredge's arrival via the transfer portal from Rice couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers. Expect him to challenge for a contributor role early on.

S Martez Manuel

The second-leading tackler returning to the roster in 2021 Martez Manuel showed flashes of greatness in 2020. In 10 Games, Manuel finished with 64 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five passes broken up.

