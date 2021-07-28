Missouri Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas A&M

The Aggies will head to Columbia to face a dangers Tigers passing attack

In mid-October, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers for their first true SEC road trip of the season.

The Tigers will return a dangerous passing attack in 2021, led by incumbent starter Connor Brazelak.

With nine starters returning, eight starters returning on the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers will hope to replicate a solid passing game, while also improving their rushing attack, which struggled last season.

Overall, the Tigers offense was average at best, however, ranking 78th in scoring offense, 59th in total offense, 32nd in passing offense, and 91st in rushing offense.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

READ MORE: Texas A&M's Constantinou Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List For 2021

Now, onto the Tigers

USA Today Sports

QB Connor Bazelak

Entering his second year in the system, returning starter Connor Bazelak seems poised for a breakout year in Eli Drinkwitz's offense. In a shortened season, Bazelak threw for 2,366 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.

USA Today Sports

RB Tyler Badie

A true game-breaker, Tyler Badie is a do it all player out of the backfield. Last season, Badie ran 48 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns, while also hauling in 28 passes for 333 yards and two more scores.

USA Today Sports

WR KeKe Chism

The Tigers' top returning pass catcher, Keke Chism had 35 receptions for 458 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Chism already has a rapport with Bazelak, which should only improve in 2021.

WR Mookie Cooper

An Ohio State transfer, Cooper is a No. 1 type talent that the Tigers have been searching for. Should cooper gain rapport with Bazelak, the Tigers passing offense should thrive.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here