Missouri Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas A&M
In mid-October, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers for their first true SEC road trip of the season.
The Tigers will return a dangerous passing attack in 2021, led by incumbent starter Connor Brazelak.
With nine starters returning, eight starters returning on the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers will hope to replicate a solid passing game, while also improving their rushing attack, which struggled last season.
Overall, the Tigers offense was average at best, however, ranking 78th in scoring offense, 59th in total offense, 32nd in passing offense, and 91st in rushing offense.
Now, onto the Tigers
QB Connor Bazelak
Entering his second year in the system, returning starter Connor Bazelak seems poised for a breakout year in Eli Drinkwitz's offense. In a shortened season, Bazelak threw for 2,366 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.
RB Tyler Badie
A true game-breaker, Tyler Badie is a do it all player out of the backfield. Last season, Badie ran 48 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns, while also hauling in 28 passes for 333 yards and two more scores.
WR KeKe Chism
The Tigers' top returning pass catcher, Keke Chism had 35 receptions for 458 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Chism already has a rapport with Bazelak, which should only improve in 2021.
WR Mookie Cooper
An Ohio State transfer, Cooper is a No. 1 type talent that the Tigers have been searching for. Should cooper gain rapport with Bazelak, the Tigers passing offense should thrive.
