Multiple Aggies Listed In All-SEC Preseason Team, Georgia Named Conference Title Favorites
The SEC Media Poll and preseason All-SEC teams were announced on Friday, and it should come as a surprise to nobody that Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs were ranked as the favorites to take the SEC Championship, followed by the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
However, that really doesn't help the Bulldogs a tremendous amount. Since 1992, the predicted champion has only followed through nine times in actually winning the title.
Another big storyline is this is the first season since 1991 where the Southeastern Conference does not have divisions. Instead, the participants in the SEC title game will be determined during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC winning percentages.
In a preseason All-SEC team that was dominated by the Georgia Bulldogs, which included QB Carson Beck and RB Trevor Etienne, three Texas A&M Aggies were also listed in the teams. Offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III was listed on the offensive third team, and defensive linemen Shemar Turner and Purdue transfer Nic Scourton were listed in the defensive second team.
In the predicted order of finish, Texas A&M was slotted in ninth behind SEC-newcomer Oklahoma.
Here is the full list of the predicted order of finish:
1) Georgia Bulldogs
3) Alabama Crimson Tide
4) Ole Miss Rebels
5) LSU Tigers
6) Missouri Tigers
7) Tennessee Volunteers
8) Oklahoma Sooners
10) Auburn Tigers
11) Kentucky Wildcats
12) Florida Gators
13) South Carolina Gamecocks
14) Arkansas Razorbacks
15) Mississippi State Bulldogs
16) Vanderbilt Commodores
The SEC Championship game has been the most watched conference championship nationally for 15 of the past 16 seasons, including 12 consecutively from 2008-2019. The 2023 game between Georgia and Alabama averaged 17.519 million viewers, up 61% from last year's game, and peaked with 22.350 million viewers. It was the most-watched Conference Championship Game on any network in five years.