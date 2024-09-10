Multiple Aggies Shine in NFL Week 1
Every week Texas A&M Aggies On SI will look at the top performances of former Aggies players in the National Football League. This week we will begin with the opening week of the 2024 NFL season.
Mike Evans, wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauled in five passes from Baker Mayfield for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a long of 24 yards. The Bucs defeated the Washington Commanders to go 1-0.
Last season's Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, registered his first quarterback sack of the season in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a forced fumble.
Denver Broncos wise receiver Josh Reynolds hauled in five passes from Bo Nix for 45 yards in a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Keep an eye on Reynolds as he has become one of Nix's favorite targets since Tim Patrick was waived at the end of training camp.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk caught one pass for 30 yards in a 20-17, last second loss to the Miami Dolphins. Kirk had been a favorite target of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he had difficulty in obtaining separation at the line of scrimmage.
Speaking of the Miami Dolphins, running back De'Von Achane combined rushing and receiving for 100 yards on the day. He grabbed a team high seven passes from Tua Tagovailoa for 76 yards. He also rushed for a one-yard touchdown on third and goal.
Cincinnati Bengals reserve running back Trayveon Williams, who was cut at the end of camp and then re-signed, did not play on Sunday.