Ole Miss Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the nation's most intriguing teams heading into Saturday's matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies, in large part, due to their outspoken head coach, Lane Kiffin.

However, another reason for that interest is the Rebels offense, which, at Kiffin's direction, has been one of the best units in the country.

On the other side of that, however, is the Ole Miss defense, which has made drastic improvements across the board in 2021.

And while it is not an elite unit by any means, the Rebel defense is more capable than it has been in nearly half a decade, making Ole Miss a dangerous team for the Aggies to face.

Now, on to the Rebels.

LB - Chance Campbell

The leader of the Ole Miss defense, Chance Campbell has been a godsend for DJ Durkin. Campbell transferred from Maryland after last season and has immediately become a critical piece of the puzzle, leading the Rebels with 74 total tackles. Campbell also has 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two QB hurries from his middle linebacker position.

S - Jake Springer

No one could have guessed how much of an impact Jake Springer would have on the Ole Miss defense. In week one, the Rebels looked solid with Springer in the lineup, then, when he left due to injury, their production dropped off dramatically. Once he re-entered the lineup against Tennessee later in the season, the Rebels defense was solidified once again. He will continue to play a critical role for the Rebels against the Aggies.

DB - Otis Reese

Though he didn't see the field due to transfer rules until towards the end of last season, Otis Reese emerged as a critical part of the Ole Miss defense. The former Georgia Bulldog is now arguably their best secondary player in 2021.

EDGE - Sam Williams

Without a doubt the best pass rusher for the Rebels, Sam Williams set the school record for most sacks in a season last week against Liberty and will be a difficult test for the Aggies offensive line to handle. Williams has 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and five quarterbacks hurry through nine games.

DB - AJ Finley

AJ Finley has really come on for the Rebels in recent weeks, culminating in a two-interception performance last week against Liberty. He is an opportunistic player and will be a challenge for Aggie QB Zach Calzada.

