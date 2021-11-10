Ole Miss Offensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the nation's most intriguing teams heading into the 2021 season, in large part, due to their outspoken head coach, Lane Kiffin, and his high-flying offense.

In fact, the Ole Miss offense was so good last season, that the Rebels finished third in the nation in total offense (555.5 yards per game), 14th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game), seventh in passing offense (344.9 yards per game), and 26th in rushing offense (210.6 yards per game)

This season, they have been just as good, and maybe even better, ranking No. 16 in scoring offense, No. 5 in rushing offense, No. 21 in passing offense, and No. 4 in total offense.

The Rebels also have a frontline Heisman contender, in quarterback Matt Corral.

Now, on to the Rebels.

QB - Matt Corrall

Matt Corral has set the nation on fire this season and is a top Heisman contender through nine weeks. The junior has completed 66.9-percent of his passes for 2,527 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just two interceptions, while also leading the Rebels in rushing with 528 yards and 10 scores on 116 attempts.

To make it even more impressive, Corral has been consistent throughout the entire year, despite playing with a short-handed offense that has been ravaged by injuries across the board. Oh, and he has two sprained ankles of his own.

RB - Jerrion Ealy

One of the most explosive players in the nation, Ealy is the lightning portion of the three-headed running back monster for the Rebels. He can break the game open at any time, and might be the fastest player on the field on Saturday.

RB - Snoop Conner

The Thunder portion of the Rebels running back group, Snoop Conner is a powerful runner, but also has the ability to take it to the house on a big play. Last season, Conner had 421 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries. This season, he has already exceeded those numbers, rushing 84 times for 454 yards and 10 scores.

WR - Braylon Sanders

Braylon Sanders has been with the Rebels since the 2016 season, and has had to fight off injuries through most of his career. When healthy, however, Sanders is an explosive playmaker and one that the Aggies secondary need to keep an eye on. If he is healthy and ready to go, he could be an issue for the Aggies.

WR - Dontario Drummond

A true No. 1 talent on the outside, Drummond is arguably the best wideout in the SEC, and leads 40 catches for 658 yards six touchdowns in just nine games. Like Sanders, Drummond will be questionable on Saturday as he recovers from an injury.

