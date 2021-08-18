Ole Miss Offensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will face a dangerous and dynamic Ole Miss Rebels offense in Oxford

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the nation's most intriguing teams heading into the 2021 season, in large part, due to their outspoken head coach, Lane Kiffin.

However, another reason for that interest is the Rebels offense, which, at Kiffin's direction, exploded onto the scene in 2020 and became one the nation's best offensive units.

In fact, the Ole Miss offense was so good last season, that the Rebels finishing third in the nation in total offense (555.5 yards per game), 14th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game), seventh in passing offense (344.9 yards per game), and 26th in rushing offense (210.6 yards per game)

The Rebels will have to replace former star and now New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore, who was a main cog in that offense, though the talent in the receiving group should be up for the task.

Luckily for the Rebels, the majority of that offense returns outside of Moore, including quarterback Matt Corral, who is a dark horse Heisman candidate.

Now, on to the Rebels.

QB - Matt Corrall

Matt Corral set the nation on fire last season, completing 70.9-percent of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions in just 10 games. Corral's biggest problem last season was ball security, throwing 11 of his 14 interceptions against LSU and Arkansas. If Corral can get the turnover issues under control, he should be in line for a Monster 2021.

RB - Jerrion Ealy

One of the most explosive players in the nation, Ealy is the lightning half of the 1-2 running back punch for the Rebels. Last season, Ealy ran for 745 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also added 15 catches for 155 yards and another score.

RB - Snoop Conner

The Thunder half of the Rebels running back tandem, Snoop Conner is a powerful runner, but also has the ability to take it to the house on a big play. Last season, Conner had 421 yards and eight touchdowns on 93 carries.

WR - Braylon Sanders

Braylon Sanders has been with the Rebels since the 2016 season, and has had to fight off injuries through most of his career. When healthy, however, Sanders is an explosive playmaker and one that the Aggies secondary need to keep an eye on. Sanders should take the roll that Elijah Moore vacated after the 2021 NFL Draft

WR - Dontario Drummond

A true No. 1 talent on the outside, Drummond is a candidate for All-Sec honors heading into the season, in what is a loaded Ole Miss receiving group. Expect him to be Corral's top target for most of the year.

WR/RB/QB - John Rhys Plumlee

Perhaps the most dangerous player on the Ole Miss offense, John Rhys Plumlee can lineup all over the field for the Rebels, and can score with blazing speed from any position. If he gets the ball in his hands, he will have the Aggies' attention.

