Ole Miss Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will face an Ole Miss defense that left a lot to be desired last season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the nation's most intriguing teams heading into the 2021 season, in large part, due to their outspoken head coach, Lane Kiffin.

However, another reason for that interest is the Rebels offense, which, at Kiffin's direction, exploded onto the scene in 2020 and became one the nation's best offensive units.

On the other side of that, however, is the Ole Miss defense, which ranked near the bottom of every major statistical category in the country last season.

Now, on to the Rebels.

LB - Lakia Henry

The leader of the Ole Miss defense, Lakia Henry was one of the few consistent parts of the units last season. The senior from Vidalia, Georgia finished 2020 with 62 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

LB - Momo Sanogo

One of the most talented players on the defense, Momo Sonogo has battled injuries in the past, though he has remained productive. In his last fully healthy season in 2018, he finished with 118 tackles. If he can return to that form, Ole Miss could be solid up the middle.

DB - Otis Reese

Though he didn't see the field due to transfer rules until towards the end of last season, Otis Reese has emerged as a critical part of the Ole Miss defense. The former Georgia Bulldog is arguably the best defender heading into 2021.

EDGE - Sam Williams

Without a doubt the best pass rusher for the Rebels, Sam Williams is back for 2021 and looks to be in line for a breakout season. Williams led the Rebels with four sacks in 2020.

