Relive A&M's Dominant Shutout Win Over New Mexico

Relive the Aggies' dominating shutout-win over the Lobos at Kyle Field on Saturday.

The Texas A&M football team showed the rest of the country something on Saturday. They showed what their defense is capable of, and they showed that their new starting quarterback, Zach Calzada, knows how to play football.

The trend of slow scoring starts did not continue, as the Aggies tossed up 14 points in their first two possessions on Saturday.

It took just four total plays and 1:20 off the clock to score two touchdowns and put A&M up early, and the New Mexico Lobos' defense never caught on, and their offense never caught up.

Of course, there is room for improvement even after a 34-point shutout win, including the Aggies' offensive line, which was questionable at best until the second half when they seemed to open any and all holes for the A&M running game.

Given time to throw, and a full week of preparation, Calzada showed he can play, and why the competition for starting quarterback with the injured Haynes King was so tight.

Calzada completed 10-of-33 passing attempts for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He appeared so confident, calm, and collected at times, he held the ball far too long instead of giving up on plays. Due to his own misplaced confidence and the offensive line failures, Calzada was sacked three times on the day.

The bright spot of the day for the Aggies was the defense, who pitched the first A&M shutout since Prairie View A&M in 2016. The defensive unit was responsible for four sacks of Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson, and 11 total tackles for losses on the day.

Up next for the Aggies, the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 25.

You can view the full photo gallery and highlights from the win below:

