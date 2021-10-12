Relive A&M's Upset Victory Over Alabama

Heading into the season, this was a game that was supposed to potentially crown the king of the SEC West. The date was circled and the game was much anticipated until most of the drama was lost when the Aggies lost their first two SEC games to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

But a funny thing happened when the Aggies were free from that pressure and anticipation. They played loose and they played well.

In the pregame team meeting, coach Jimbo Fisher told them to forget about who the other team was on the other side of the field and just play football.

There's no way to tell if Fisher's advice was what spurred A&M to an upset victory over the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide, but it certainly didn't hurt.

It was an electric atmosphere powered by the 12th Man at Kyle Field, and the Aggies responded. Quarterback Zach Calzada had what might be the game of his life, as he joined Johnny "Football" Manziel for bragging rights over beating a No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide team.

The Aggies defense showed up too, making key stops at critical times of the game in the second half, setting up a dramatic, last-second 38-yard Seth Small field goal to secure the win.

Calzada and Small aren't the only heroes from Saturday's win, but they might be the most noticeable.

Calzada is being honored by the folks from the Allstate Sugar Bowl as one of the eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week", and Small's family was on hand at Kyle Field to watch him kick the game-winning field goal with the rest of the 12th Man.

The win over Alabama could very well be the fuel that feeds this A&M program to a College Football Playoff spot.

