REPORT: Texas A&M To Face Houston Cougars in Charity Basketball Game
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Houston Cougars in a charity exhibition basketball game on Oct. 27, according to reports. The site of the game is to be announced at a later date.
College basketball insiderJon Rothstein broke the news Friday afternoon on social media.
The game will be a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament game which Houston won 100-95. The game went to overtime and knocked the Aggies out of the tournament after the second round.
The Aggies defeated Nebraska in the first round of the tournament, but could not get past the Cougars. Houston had earned a No. 1 seed but lost to Duke in the Sweet 16.
Texas A&M and Houston are once again expected to field top teams that will compete for their respective conference titles. ESPN has the Cougars at No. 4 in its way-too-early Top 25. The Aggies check in at No. 12.
Both Buzz Williams and Kelvin Sampson will have a good idea as to how good their respective teams really are after the October exhibition. Williams is looking to take Texas A&M back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Texas A&M opens its 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 at the University of Central Florida. The school has released the Aggie's non-conference schedule. The SEC, however, has not released the conference schedule.
The non-conference schedule includes premier matchups against Ohio State, Purdue, and Texas Tech. The Aggies will also face Wake Forest on Dec, 3 in the SEC-ACC Challenge.