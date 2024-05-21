SEC Baseball Tournament Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Odds for a Title?
After a successful regular season, the Texas A&M Aggies now prepare for the SEC baseball tournament and hopefully, a deep College World Series run.
Texas A&M completed the regular season with a tough series win over SEC rival Arkansas that included a 14-4 run-rule win in Game 3 on Saturday. But the expectations of an SEC West regular-season title fell short with a loss on Friday.
With the win, the Razorbacks won the SEC West by just a single game over the Ags. So where are the final SEC seedings heading into Tuesday's SEC baseball tournament?
12. Ole Miss Rebels (27-28, 11-19 SEC)
11. LSU Tigers (36-20, 13-17)
10. South Carolina Gamecocks (33-21, 13-17)
9. Florida Gators (28-26, 13-17)
8. Vanderbilt Commodores (35-20, 13-17)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide (33-21, 13-17)
6. Georgia Bulldogs (39-14, 17-13)
5. Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-19, 17-13)
4. Texas A&M Aggies (44-11, 19-11)
3. Kentucky Wildcats (39-12, 22-18)
2. Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12, 20-10)
1. Tennessee Volunteers (46-10, 22-8)
Tournament action begins on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. CT with No. 6 Georgia facing No. 11 LSU from Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama. Immediately following that game, the No. 7 Crimson Tide will host the No. 10 Gamecocks.
At 4:30 p.m. CT the No. 8 Commodores host the NO. 9 Gators, then No. 5 Mississippi State plays No. 12 Ole Miss in the Tuesday finale. The Aggies won't see action until Wednesday evening as the final game of the day against the winner of the matchup between the Bulldogs and Rebels.
The Aggies have secured at least a top 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and A&M fans should feel good about their odds to secure a title. But it's a deep field and the Aggies will have their work cut out for them.
BetOnline.com lists the Aggies as favorites from the SEC with 5-1 odds to win the whole thing this year, not bad when you consider the field.