SEC Power Rankings: Ole Miss Makes Statement

Ole Miss authored the signature win of the weekend, while the league’s two heavyweights hardly broke a sweat. The Georgia-Alabama showdown seems inevitable, but those pesky Rebels aren’t giving up.

Eight teams are already bowl eligible, with five more still in the running for six wins needed to qualify. Here’s a look at where the conference stands heading into the final two weeks.

1. Georgia (10-0, 8-0): The Dawgs might as well make their reservation for the CFP.

2. Alabama (9-1, 5-1): Arkansas and Auburn aren’t pushovers to close out league play.

3. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2): Rebels praying for one more Bama loss.

4. Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3): Aggies have plenty of regrets and plenty to still play for.

5. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3): Hogs making a run after a mid-season slump.

6. Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3): The Pirate deserved to dance after Saturday.

7. Kentucky (7-3, 5-3): Wildcats are done with SEC play, and still in the running for 10 wins.

8. Auburn (6-4, 3-3): Losing Bo Nix for the final two games is a killer.

9. LSU (4-6, 2-5): Can the Bayou Bengals rally to make a bowl for Coach O?

10. Tennessee (5-5, 3-4): The Vols will go bowling unless the wheels fall seriously off.

11. Missouri (5-5, 2-4): Florida visit is huge for bowl hopes for both.

12. South Carolina (5-5, 2-4): Late rally at Mizzou comes up short.

13. Florida (5-5, 2-5): Potential coaching list is the big intrigue in Gainesville.

14. Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6): Only two weeks left.