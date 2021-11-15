Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    SEC Power Rankings: Ole Miss Makes Statement

    Most of the SEC is already bowl eligible with two weeks left in regular season
    Author:

    Ole Miss authored the signature win of the weekend, while the league’s two heavyweights hardly broke a sweat. The Georgia-Alabama showdown seems inevitable, but those pesky Rebels aren’t giving up.

    Eight teams are already bowl eligible, with five more still in the running for six wins needed to qualify. Here’s a look at where the conference stands heading into the final two weeks.

    1. Georgia (10-0, 8-0): The Dawgs might as well make their reservation for the CFP.

    2. Alabama (9-1, 5-1): Arkansas and Auburn aren’t pushovers to close out league play.

    3. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2): Rebels praying for one more Bama loss.

    4. Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3): Aggies have plenty of regrets and plenty to still play for.

    5. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3): Hogs making a run after a mid-season slump.

    6. Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3): The Pirate deserved to dance after Saturday.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17159645
    Play
    News

    SEC Power Rankings: Ole Miss Makes Statement

    Most of the SEC is already bowl eligible with two weeks left in regular season

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17161583
    Play
    Football

    What's Still In Play For Texas A&M This Season?

    Possibility of most wins in a decade is still possible for Aggies

    14 hours ago
    FELsGEZXoAAMDTV
    Play
    News

    Aggies' Men's Basketball Moves To 3-0

    Five Aggies' players reached double digits in win

    15 hours ago

    7. Kentucky (7-3, 5-3): Wildcats are done with SEC play, and still in the running for 10 wins.

    8. Auburn (6-4, 3-3): Losing Bo Nix for the final two games is a killer.

    9. LSU (4-6, 2-5): Can the Bayou Bengals rally to make a bowl for Coach O?

    10. Tennessee (5-5, 3-4): The Vols will go bowling unless the wheels fall seriously off.

    11. Missouri (5-5, 2-4): Florida visit is huge for bowl hopes for both.

    12. South Carolina (5-5, 2-4): Late rally at Mizzou comes up short.

    13. Florida (5-5, 2-5): Potential coaching list is the big intrigue in Gainesville.

    14. Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6): Only two weeks left.

    USATSI_17159645
    News

    SEC Power Rankings: Ole Miss Makes Statement

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17161583
    Football

    What's Still In Play For Texas A&M This Season?

    14 hours ago
    FELsGEZXoAAMDTV
    News

    Aggies' Men's Basketball Moves To 3-0

    15 hours ago
    ef927068241304f654e374e65f0228e5_crop_exact
    Recruiting

    Aggies Land In Top-5 For Elite EDGE Marvin Jones Jr.

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17160064
    Football

    Aggies Fall in AP Poll After Ole Miss Loss; CFP Next?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17159067
    Football

    Costly Turnovers Late Seal Aggies' Fate Vs. Rebels

    Nov 13, 2021
    H2SAQQO4Q5DKBHJFGQESWFAXZE
    News

    Aggies Lose To Rebels 29-19; Game Log

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17159558
    News

    Dream Run Ends For Aggies At Ole Miss

    Nov 13, 2021