SEC Power Rankings: Separation At The Top

October 5, 2021
Publish date:

SEC Power Rankings: Separation At Top

Alabama and Georgia are clearly the class of the league
Author:

The top two in the Sec Power Rankings showed Saturday why they’re the top two. The rest of the conference is playing catch up at this point, and it doesn’t seem anyone else will reach the tape before Alabama and Georgia.

Here’s a look at where the SEC stands after five weeks.

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0): Nick Saban gets another former aide Saturday in Jimbo Fisher. It doesn’t end well for former assistants.

2. Georgia (5-0, 3-0): That Bulldog defense is for real, as if we didn’t know that already.

3. Kentucky (5-0, 3-0): Are the Cats the biggest threat to UGA in the East?

4. Arkansas (4-1, 1-1): Gotta get past the pasting in Athens and get ready for Ole Miss quick.

READ MORE: Kickoff time for Texas A&M-Missouri set

5. Auburn (4-1, 2-0): Escaping Death Valley at night sets up huge home game with Georgia.

6. Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1): Humbled by Alabama, Rebels can get back on track against the Hogs.

7. Florida (3-2, 1-2): We told ya those games at Kentucky are tricky.

8. Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1): The Pirate conjured up his usual magic in Aggieland.

9. LSU (3-2, 1-1): Coach O taking the blame for the Tigers’ struggles.

10. Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2): Aggies are spiraling on a two-game skid and, oh yeah, Bama is up next.

11. Tennessee (3-2, 1-1): The light stretch in Vols’ schedule continues with South Carolina this week.

12. Missouri (2-3, 0-2): Much-needed break with North Texas coming to Columbia.

13. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2): Gonna need to put up some points to keep up with UT.

14. Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1): Good vibes from a win likely won’t last with Florida trip on tap.

READ MORE: Texas A&M loses two corners for rest of season

