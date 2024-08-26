Son of Texas A&M Legend Decommits from Aggies Baseball
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball program has lost out on a key commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per an announcement on his social media Sunday, A&M catcher commit Jorvorskie Lane Jr. has decommitted from the Aggies. He wrote on a statement on X (Twitter) to share the news.
"After talking it over with my family and the people closest to me, I will be decommitting from Texas A&M University and exploring my options as far as schools and recruitments," Lane Jr. wrote. "Thank you to Texas A&M for everything y'all have done for me."
Lane Jr., the son of former Texas A&M running back Jorvorskie Lane, is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, according to Perfect Game's rankings.The Fort Worth product is described as a "very versatile defender, dominant (right-handed) bat," per Perfect Game's scouting report.
Though his reason for decommitting will likely remain unclear for the time being, it's possible that the departure of former Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle to the Texas Longhorns played a part in Lane Jr.'s decision. Michael Earley took over the A&M job following Schlossnagle's arrival in Austin.
The situation is certainly a gut-punch to Aggies fans considering the impact that Lane Sr. made on College Station during his time at Texas A&M.
Lane Sr. played four seasons with the Aggies and remains the program's all-time leading in career rushing touchdowns with 49 across 49 career games. He tallied 489 carries for 2,139 yards to go along with 50 total touchdowns, as he also had one receiving score.
He eventually played 25 games in the NFL, spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a running back, full back and tight end.