Southwest Classic Live Game Log: No. 7 Aggies vs No. 16 Razorbacks

The SEC once again provides the featured matchup of the week in college football, the Southwest Classic, between the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks. Follow all the action here.

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks face the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies in the 78th edition of the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

Both teams are ranked for the first time since 2016, and both teams need a statement win.

Arkansas needs to beat the Aggies to prove they can play with the elites of the conference, and Texas A&M needs a win to show they are for real in 2021.

The game is the first real test for the Aggies after wins over Kent State, Colorado, and New Mexico, but there's not time to look ahead at Week 6 and the Alabama Crimson Tide, because Arkansas and its defense have to be solved first.

Follow along with AllAggies.com and our live game log below starting at 2:30 p.m. CT when the action begins: