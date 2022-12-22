Aggies Land Coveted UNC Transfer Portal DB Tony Grimes

The Texas A&M Aggies just landed a major win the day after the Early Signing Period began, with former North Carolina defensive back Tony Grimes committing to the program.

Grimes becomes the first transfer commitment for the Aggies thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and after the losses sustained in the secondary in recent weeks, it could not have come at a better time for Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies had needs at nickel defender and boundary corner following the departures of six cornerbacks, including three-year starter Jaylon Jones, who elected to enter the draft.

Grimes now helps fill those roles.

Grimes was a preseason favorite to be a Day 1 selection in April's draft. Instead, he'll leave Chapel Hill after three years in hopes of building his stock in College Station.

A native of Virginia Beach, Va., Grimes finished the 2022 campaign with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, the third-year defensive back gave up 23 catches on 45 targets and three touchdowns in coverage.

