A&M Football Players Go Early In Latest NFL Mock Draft

The 2021 Texas A&M football season has not been what was expected, and the College Football Playoff is well out of reach for the Aggies.

But the disappointing season is not due to a lack of talent, and some stand-out Aggies are already being named in mock drafts leading up to the real thing happening April 28-30, 2022.

In Ryan Wilson's latest CBS Sports mock draft, four Aggies players show up in the first round, and none of the names should surprise you.

Here are where Wilson places the Aggies with his comments:

Round 1, Pick No. 5 to the New York Giants, DL DeMarvin Leal

"Originally a defensive end, Leal, at 6-foot-4, 290, has the versatility and athleticism to play up and down the line, which should make him even an even more attractive option in New York where we're all familiar with Dave Gettleman's affinity for big guys."

Round 1, Pick No. 11 to the Denver Broncos, OL Kenyon Green

"Garett Bolles has had his issues at times, but Bobby Massie, who is in the final year of his deal, has been a liability on the right side. Green, who played left guard last season and has played every offensive position during his career, brings both nastiness and versatility to Denver."

Round 1, Pick No. 16 to the Cincinnati Bengals, TE Jalen Wydermyer

"Wydermyer was one of Kellen Mond's favorite targets in 2020 for a reason: he's reliable and almost always open. In Cincy, the offense is all set at wide receiver but only Drew Sample is under contract after the season."

Round 1, Pick No. 27 to the Arizona Cardinals, RB Isaiah Spiller

"Spiller is a threat in both the run and pass game, and he would add yet another element to the Cards' high-powered offense."

Coach Jimbo Fisher is building something special at A&M, and the Aggies roster will only improve and Fisher and A&M repeatedly boast top recruiting classes, and many of those players will go on to play on Sundays.

That's just a testament to the quality of the Aggies' football program.