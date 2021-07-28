Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers

Texas A&M welcomes a feisty Missouri Tigers bunch, led by second year head coach, Eli Drinkwitz

Now well into the SEC schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers in a tough road matchup.

Led by second-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers struggled this past season, going 5-5 in a shortened year.

However, the Tigers are returning a majority of their starters from last season, and are looking for a major turnaround in 2021

Now on to the Tigers:

Missouri

2021 Record: 5-5

Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz

Drinkwitz is entering his second year as the Tigers head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 8

Last season, the offense was a problem for the Tigers, with the team finishing 78th in the country in scoring offense (26.7 ppg), 91st in rushing (135.2 YPG), 32nd in passing (266,8 ypg), and 59th in total offense (402.0 ypg).

With another year of experience under Connor Bazelak's belt, the Tigers should be much improved on that side of the ball.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Connor Bazelak*

RB: Tyler Badie

WR1: Keke Chism *

WR2: Tauskie Dove*

WR3: Mookie Cooper

TE: Daniel Parker Jr.*

LT: Zeke Powell*

LG: Xavier Delgado*

C: Michael Maletti*

RG: Case Cook*

RT: Hyrin White*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 6

Like its offense, Missouri's defense was middle of the road at best last season, finishing 85th in the nation in scoring offense (32.3 ppg), and 66th in total offense (408 ypg).

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Trajan Jeffcoat*

DT: Kobie Whiteside*

DT: Akial Byers

DE: Isaiah McGuire*

LB: Devin Nicholson*

LB: Chad Bailey

NB: Chris Sherin

CB: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.*

CB: Ishmael Burdine

S: Martez Manuel*

S: J.C. Charlies

Newcomers to Know:

WR Mookie Cooper

An Ohio State transfer, Cooper is a No. 1 type talent that the Tigers have been searching for. Should cooper gain rapport with Bazelak, the Tigers passing offense should thrive.

LB Blaze Alldredge

Looking to fill a void at linebacker, Blaze Alldredge's arrival via the transfer portal from Rice couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers. Expect him to challenge for a contributor role early on.

