Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers
Now well into the SEC schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers in a tough road matchup.
Led by second-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers struggled this past season, going 5-5 in a shortened year.
However, the Tigers are returning a majority of their starters from last season, and are looking for a major turnaround in 2021
Stay tuned to AllAggies.com as we continue our preview series of each team on the Aggies schedule in the coming weeks.
Now on to the Tigers:
READ MORE:
Missouri
2021 Record: 5-5
Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz
Drinkwitz is entering his second year as the Tigers head coach
Offensive set: Multiple
Defensive set: 4-2-5
Returning starters on offense: 8
Last season, the offense was a problem for the Tigers, with the team finishing 78th in the country in scoring offense (26.7 ppg), 91st in rushing (135.2 YPG), 32nd in passing (266,8 ypg), and 59th in total offense (402.0 ypg).
With another year of experience under Connor Bazelak's belt, the Tigers should be much improved on that side of the ball.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB: Connor Bazelak*
RB: Tyler Badie
WR1: Keke Chism *
WR2: Tauskie Dove*
WR3: Mookie Cooper
TE: Daniel Parker Jr.*
LT: Zeke Powell*
LG: Xavier Delgado*
Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Missouri Tigers
Texas A&M welcomes a feisty Missouri Tigers bunch, led by second year head coach, Eli Drinkwitz
Aggies No. 6 in College Football America Yearbook FBS Preseason Top 30
Texas A&M is the third-highest ranked SEC team behind Alabama at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 5
Locked On Aggies: Jimbo Fisher Says Kent State & Colorado Are Alabama; This Means?
On today's episode, let's look back at some of the highlights from Jimbo Fisher's press conference at SEC media days
C: Michael Maletti*
RG: Case Cook*
RT: Hyrin White*
* Denotes returning starters
Returning starters on Defense: 6
Like its offense, Missouri's defense was middle of the road at best last season, finishing 85th in the nation in scoring offense (32.3 ppg), and 66th in total offense (408 ypg).
Projected starters on Defense:
DE: Trajan Jeffcoat*
DT: Kobie Whiteside*
DT: Akial Byers
DE: Isaiah McGuire*
LB: Devin Nicholson*
LB: Chad Bailey
NB: Chris Sherin
CB: Ennis Rakestraw Jr.*
CB: Ishmael Burdine
S: Martez Manuel*
S: J.C. Charlies
Newcomers to Know:
WR Mookie Cooper
An Ohio State transfer, Cooper is a No. 1 type talent that the Tigers have been searching for. Should cooper gain rapport with Bazelak, the Tigers passing offense should thrive.
LB Blaze Alldredge
Looking to fill a void at linebacker, Blaze Alldredge's arrival via the transfer portal from Rice couldn't have come at a better time for the Tigers. Expect him to challenge for a contributor role early on.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here