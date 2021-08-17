Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

Texas A&M will head to Oxford to face a dangerous Ole Miss Rebels offense, led by Matt Corral

Heading into the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford to take on quarterback Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Rebels, and their dangerous high flying offense.

Led by second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels burst onto the scene last season, giving some of the top teams in the conference a serious run for their money.

Ole Miss was able to accomplish that thanks to Kiffin's brilliant offensive scheme, which was one of the most productive in the entire country last season.

Luckily for the Rebels, the majority of that offense returns, including Corral, who is a dark horse Heisman candidate.

Now on to the Rebels.

Ole Miss

2021 Record: 5-5

Head coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is entering his second year as the rebels head coach

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: Multiple

Returning starters on offense: 8

Last season, the Ole Miss offense was one of the best in the country, with the Rebels finishing third in the nation in total offense (555.5 yards per game), 14th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game), seventh in passing offense (344.9 yards per game), and 26th in rushing offense (210.6 yards per game)

The Rebels will have to replace former star and now New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore, though the talent in the receiving group should be up for the task.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Matt Corral*

RB: Jerrion Ealy*

WR1: Braylon Sanders

WR2: Dontario Drummond*

WR3: Jonathan Mingo*

TE: Casey Kelly

LT: Nick Broeker*

LG: Caleb Warren*

C: Ben Brown*

RG: Cedric Melton

RT: Jeremy James*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 6

Unlike its offense, the Ole Miss defense was one of the worst in the nation in 2020, finishing near the bottom in the country in nearly every major statistical rank.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Tariqious Tisdale

DT: Isaiah Iton

DT: Quintin Bivens

Buck: Sam Williams*

LB:

LB: Lakia Henry*

Star: Otis Reese

CB: Keidron Smith*

CB: Deane Leonard

S: Jake Springer

S: A.J. Finley*

Newcomers to Know:

DB Tysheem Johnson

One of the Rebels top recruits from the 2021 class, Johnson has a chance to see the field immediately and make a major impact for and Ole Miss defense that was one of the worst in the country against the pass last season.

WR Braylon Sanders

While not exactly a newcomer, Sanders will return to the starting lineup where he will be counted on to take the same role as Elijah Moore as the Rebels do it all threat at receiver. Sanders has immense talent, and if he can stay healthy, will be a big difference-maker for the Rebels.

