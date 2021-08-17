Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels
Heading into the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford to take on quarterback Matt Corral and the Ole Miss Rebels, and their dangerous high flying offense.
Led by second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels burst onto the scene last season, giving some of the top teams in the conference a serious run for their money.
Ole Miss was able to accomplish that thanks to Kiffin's brilliant offensive scheme, which was one of the most productive in the entire country last season.
Luckily for the Rebels, the majority of that offense returns, including Corral, who is a dark horse Heisman candidate.
Now on to the Rebels.
Ole Miss
2021 Record: 5-5
Head coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is entering his second year as the rebels head coach
Offensive set: Multiple
Defensive set: Multiple
Returning starters on offense: 8
Last season, the Ole Miss offense was one of the best in the country, with the Rebels finishing third in the nation in total offense (555.5 yards per game), 14th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game), seventh in passing offense (344.9 yards per game), and 26th in rushing offense (210.6 yards per game)
The Rebels will have to replace former star and now New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore, though the talent in the receiving group should be up for the task.
Projected starters on Offense:
QB: Matt Corral*
RB: Jerrion Ealy*
WR1: Braylon Sanders
WR2: Dontario Drummond*
WR3: Jonathan Mingo*
TE: Casey Kelly
LT: Nick Broeker*
LG: Caleb Warren*
C: Ben Brown*
RG: Cedric Melton
RT: Jeremy James*
* Denotes returning starters
Returning starters on Defense: 6
Unlike its offense, the Ole Miss defense was one of the worst in the nation in 2020, finishing near the bottom in the country in nearly every major statistical rank.
Projected starters on Defense:
DE: Tariqious Tisdale
DT: Isaiah Iton
DT: Quintin Bivens
Buck: Sam Williams*
LB:
LB: Lakia Henry*
Star: Otis Reese
CB: Keidron Smith*
CB: Deane Leonard
S: Jake Springer
S: A.J. Finley*
Newcomers to Know:
DB Tysheem Johnson
One of the Rebels top recruits from the 2021 class, Johnson has a chance to see the field immediately and make a major impact for and Ole Miss defense that was one of the worst in the country against the pass last season.
WR Braylon Sanders
While not exactly a newcomer, Sanders will return to the starting lineup where he will be counted on to take the same role as Elijah Moore as the Rebels do it all threat at receiver. Sanders has immense talent, and if he can stay healthy, will be a big difference-maker for the Rebels.
