Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: LSU Tigers

Texas A&M will head to Baton Rouge to face an improved Tigers team with gifted athletes throughout the roster

The Texas A&M Aggies will finish the regular season with what could very well be a 'trap game' on the schedule. By game 12, just like the Aggies, the Tigers will have figured out their quarterback situation and both Max Johnson and Myles Brennan are capable.

Just two years removed from their national championship, and entering his sixth year at LSU, head coach Ed Orgeron will be looking for a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2020.

LSU boasts gifted athletes who can make impactful plays at any time and from any place on the field. Maturity and experience are the Tigers' most impactful strengths entering 2021.

Now on to the Tigers.

LSU

2021 Record: 5-5

Head coach: Ed Orgeron

Orgeron is entering his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach and won the CFB national championship in 2019.

Offensive set: Spread

Defensive set: 4-3

Returning starters on offense: 7

New offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator D.J. Mangas will run an offense that's expected to bring back the excitement and air attack of the 2019 national championship team.

Peetz is on record saying he would like LSU to become known as "Quarterback-U" and would like to repeat the success of Joe Burrow, who has moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL. Max Johnson and Myles Brennan will be battling it out for the starting position.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB: Max Johnson (Soph.)

RB: Tyrion Davis-Price (Jr.)*

WR1: Kayshon Boutte (Soph.)*

WR2: Jaray Jenkins (Jr.)

WR3: Devonta Lee (Jr.)

TE: Kole Taylor (Soph.)

LT: Dare Rosenthal (Jr.)*

LG: Ed Ingram (Sr.)*

C: Liam Shanahan (Sr.)*

RG: Anthony Bradford (Soph.)*

RT: Austin Deculus (Sr.)*

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on defense: 8

Last season, the "D" wasn't for defense, it stood for disaster. LSU ranked dead last in FBS in passing yards allowed as they surrendered 323 yards per game. They allowed 34.9 points per game, which was the most allowed by the program since 1952.

The rushing defense wasn't any better, allowing 169.0 yards per game, 67th in the country, and the Tigers were 124th overall on defense, allowing 492.0 yards per game.

Orgeron replaced 2020's defensive coordinator Bo Pelini with former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and LSU promises to make the defense more like that of the successful 2019 season, which was one of the most physical in the country.

Projected starters on Defense: 8

DE: Andre Anthony (Sr.)*

DT: Neil Farrell (Sr.)*

DT: Glen Logan (Sr.)*

DE: Ail Gaye (Sr.)*

LB: Damone Clark (Sr.)*

LB: Navonteque Strong (Jr.)

LB: Micah Baskerville (Sr.)*

CB: Derek Stingley Jr (Jr.)*

CB: Eli Ricks (Soph.)*

SS: Todd Harris (Sr.)

FS: Jay Ward (Jr.)

Newcomer to Know:

LB Navonteque Strong

With Jabril Cox departing for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and Micah Baskerville's future as a starter uncertain, Strong has shown himself to be a potential starter at the linebacker position.

Strong helped Mississippi Gulf Community College win the NJCAA national championship as a freshman, registering 59 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, and five sacks in six games last season.

